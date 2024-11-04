Franz Wagner News: Makes most of limited minutes

Wagner ended with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 loss to Dallas.

Wagner was limited to just 25 minutes in Sunday's loss due to the nature of the contest -- it was a blowout by the time the third quarter started and Orlando ended up being limited to a season-low 85 points. Wagner started the season on a tear but has been trending in the wrong direction of late. He's failed to reach the 20-point mark in four games in a row, averaging 11.0 points per game despite shooting 42.6 percent from the field in that span. The Magic need more out of the fourth-year forward, especially with Paolo Banchero (oblique) sidelined for the next few weeks.