Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Wagner (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Wagner attempted to play through the illness Monday but lasted only 11 minutes, posting seven points (3-5 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal before he was shut down. However, it appears the forward is feeling better and should be full go for Wednesday. Wagner averaged 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.0 minutes over Orlando's first three regular-season games.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News