Franz Wagner News: Not listed on injury report

Wagner (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Wagner attempted to play through the illness Monday but lasted only 11 minutes, posting seven points (3-5 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal before he was shut down. However, it appears the forward is feeling better and should be full go for Wednesday. Wagner averaged 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.0 minutes over Orlando's first three regular-season games.