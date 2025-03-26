Franz Wagner News: Reaches 20-point mark again
Wagner finished with 26 points (8-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 win over the Hornets.
Even though Paolo Banchero remains the go-to player for the Magic on offense, there's no question Wagner does an excellent job as the No. 2 option, and can even carry the Magic on some games if needed. Wagner is ending the current month on a strong note and has reached the 20-point mark in five straight outings, a stretch in which he's averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor.
