Franz Wagner News: Returns to Wednesday's game
Wagner (knee) returned in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Wagner briefly went to the locker room early in the third quarter after appearing to injure his left knee. However, he was cleared to return later in the same frame and checked back in at the 2:44 mark.
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