Franz Wagner News: Scores 17 points in win

Wagner contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 win over Minnesota.

Wagner exited Wednesday's game during the third quarter due to an apparent knee injury, but he checked back in after a brief stint in the locker room. This was Wagner's first time playing more than 20 minutes since Feb 11. Even though his role on offense is a prominent one, the Magic's focus right now is to have him as sharp as possible for the upcoming playoff run, so his minutes might be limited in the final two games of the regular season against the Bulls and Celtics on Friday and Sunday, respectively.