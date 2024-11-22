Franz Wagner News: Seals win with last-second shot
Wagner accumulated 37 points (13-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.
Wagner drained a three with two seconds left on the clock to wrap up the win for the Magic. The win was impressive considering Orlando's short-handed status, and they are managing to string wins together without Paolo Banchero (oblique). Wagner represents a key part of that effort, averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over his last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now