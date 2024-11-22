Franz Wagner News: Seals win with last-second shot

Wagner accumulated 37 points (13-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Wagner drained a three with two seconds left on the clock to wrap up the win for the Magic. The win was impressive considering Orlando's short-handed status, and they are managing to string wins together without Paolo Banchero (oblique). Wagner represents a key part of that effort, averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over his last five games.