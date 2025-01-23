Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner News: Set to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Wagner (oblique) is available for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

Wagner has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Orlando's previous 20 contests due to a torn right oblique. While Wagner should reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, it wouldn't be surprising for him to operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now