Franz Wagner News: Set to return Thursday
Wagner (oblique) is available for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Wagner has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Orlando's previous 20 contests due to a torn right oblique. While Wagner should reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, it wouldn't be surprising for him to operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape.
