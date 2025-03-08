Franz Wagner News: Solid output in win

Wagner finished with 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 victory over Milwaukee.

Wagner didn't have his best shooting performance Saturday, and while he remains a capable offensive weapon for the Magic, the fact that he hasn't been able to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last six games should disappoint fantasy managers a bit. Regardless of that slow stretch, Wagner continues to have a career-best season in 2024-25, and he should continue to operate as the Magic's second-best offensive option behind Paolo Banchero. He's scored more than 20 points in six of his nine outings since the All-Star break.