Franz Wagner News: Stays hot as leading scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Wagner ended with 29 points (9-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 94-90 victory over Indiana.

Wagner continued his recent hot stretch of leading the Orlando offense by posting a game-best point mark while handing out a team-high-tying assist total in a winning effort. Wagner, who connected on a team-high trio of threes, was nearly perfect from the line Wednesday while coming up one point shy of the 30-point mark. Wagner has tallied at least 20 points in six straight contests, adding five or more dimes in five consecutive outings.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
