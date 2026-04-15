Franz Wagner News: Will remain limited Wednesday
Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Wagner will remain on an unspecified minutes restriction in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the 76ers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
While it's unclear exactly how many minutes the 24-year-old forward will be capped at, Mosley relayed that he's expected to see a slight bump in playing time. Wagner logged 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to Boston in Orlando's regular-season finale, posting 20 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
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