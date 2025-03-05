Fred VanVleet Injury: Another absence coming

VanVleet (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

VanVleet missed 11 games due to this same injury between Feb. 3 and Feb. 26, and while he returned and logged 35 minutes against the Kings on March 1, he's now set for a third straight absence. VanVleet's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Pelicans. Amen Thompson should remain as the de-facto point guard with VanVleet sidelined.