Fred VanVleet Injury: Cleared to return Wednesday

VanVleet (ankle) is available and starting in Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

VanVleet has missed 15 of the Rockets' last 16 games due to a right ankle injury, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to return to action Wednesday, though he could operate under a minutes restriction. VanVleet's return will shift Jalen Green back to the two, while Jabari Smith moves to a bench role. VanVleet has played in just two games since Feb. 1, and he averaged 13.9 points, 5.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals over 37.5 minutes per game in the month of January.