Fred VanVleet Injury: Could return Friday

VanVleet (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

An ankle injury has kept the veteran point guard sidelined since he suffered it Feb. 1 against the Nets. Notably, Jabari Smith (hand) has been cleared to make his return, so the Rockets will be back to full strength very soon. VanVleet's return, whether Friday or later, should result in fewer minutes for Aaron Holiday, and possibly Jae'Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore. Players like Amen Thompson and Jalen Green may also be asked to do a little bit less offensively.