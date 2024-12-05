Fred VanVleet Injury: Expected to play Thursday

VanVleet (knee), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, will go through warmups with the intention of playing, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

VanVleet is questionable due to a right knee contusion, though is expected to suit up barring any setbacks during warmups. The veteran point guard hasn't missed a game since Nov. 11, and in his last five outings (all starts), VanVleet averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 37.6 minutes per game.