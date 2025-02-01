Fantasy Basketball
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet Injury: Leaves game due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 6:12pm

VanVleet (ankle) went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet appeared to roll his right ankle midway through the second quarter of Saturday's game and headed to the locker room during the Rockets' timeout. Aaron Holiday will see an uptick in playing time for as long as VanVleet is out of the game.

