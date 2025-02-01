Fred VanVleet Injury: Leaves game due to ankle injury
VanVleet (ankle) went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet appeared to roll his right ankle midway through the second quarter of Saturday's game and headed to the locker room during the Rockets' timeout. Aaron Holiday will see an uptick in playing time for as long as VanVleet is out of the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now