Fred VanVleet Injury: Likely to return Wednesday

VanVleet (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

VanVleet has been rehabbing from a right ankle injury that has caused him to miss 15 of the Rockets' last 16 games. He was able to practice in full Tuesday, and he appears to be on track to return to action Wednesday. VanVleet's return will likely result in a decrease in playing time for Aaron Holiday and Cam Whitmore.