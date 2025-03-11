Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet Injury: Likely to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:35pm

VanVleet (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

VanVleet has been rehabbing from a right ankle injury that has caused him to miss 15 of the Rockets' last 16 games. He was able to practice in full Tuesday, and he appears to be on track to return to action Wednesday. VanVleet's return will likely result in a decrease in playing time for Aaron Holiday and Cam Whitmore.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now