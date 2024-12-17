Fred VanVleet Injury: Limited during Tuesday's practice

VanVleet didn't participate during the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media, but coach Ime Udoka said the point guard was active for the rest of the session, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

VanVleet missed a Dec. 8 win over the Clippers due to a knee issue, marking his second absence of the season, and he's totaled only 16 points (6-28 FG, 3-20 3Pt) over two appearances since returning to action. It's unclear if his prior knee issue is related to his current struggles or his limitations during Tuesday's practice. However, more clarity will come when the Rockets release their injury report for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, which should drop Wednesday afternoon.