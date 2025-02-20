Fred VanVleet Injury: Not playing Friday

VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against Minnesota.

VanVleet missed the final seven games prior to the All-Star break due to a right ankle strain. Though head coach Ime Udoka had labeled the veteran point guard as a game-time decision for Friday, VanVleet's streak of absences will ultimately reach eight games. The Rockets are seemingly hopeful for VanVleet to return for the second half of their back-to-back Saturday against the Jazz.