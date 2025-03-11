Fred VanVleet Injury: Participates in practice Tuesday

VanVleet (ankle) practices fully with the Rockets on Tuesday, head coach Ime Udoka said, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

VanVleet has missed 15 of the last 16 games for Houston while nursing a right ankle injury. It appears he's trending toward returning to the floor sooner rather than later. However, his status for Wednesday's game against the Suns remains uncertain, which means Aaron Holiday and Cam Whitmore may continue to see more time on the floor.