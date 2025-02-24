Fred VanVleet Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

VanVleet (ankle) is questionable to face the Bucks on Tuesday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

VanVleet, who has been sidelined since Feb. 1, continues to trend in the right direction. He was able to practice Monday, and coach Ime Udoka said the Rockets are waiting to see how his body responds to the increased workload before determining his status against the Bucks. The Rockets have a record of 3-6 with VanVleet out of the lineup.