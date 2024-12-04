Fantasy Basketball
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet Injury: Questionable to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

VanVleet is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a right knee contusion.

The veteran floor general has been a key part of the Rockets' impressive campaign, and not having him running the offense could be a huge blow for Houston. If he doesn't play Thursday, then Reed Sheppard, Aaron Holiday and Amen Thompson are all candidates to see more minutes in the backcourt.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
