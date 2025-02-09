Fantasy Basketball
Fred VanVleet Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 4:56pm

VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

VanVleet missed Houston's entire four-game road trip due to a right ankle strain and will remain sidelined as the Rockets return home to face the Raptors on Sunday. The veteran point guard will have two more chances to suit up before the All-Star break -- Wednesday against the Suns and Thursday versus Golden State. However, barring a return to practice soon, it's unlikely VanVleet will be cleared for either of those games, so the Rockets will continue to rely on Amen Thompson and Jalen Green to play heavy minutes in the backcourt.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
