Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

VanVleet is one of many Rockets players who won't see the floor Wednesday in Los Angeles, with Houston now seemingly resting their star players until the NBA playoffs get underway. Houston will likely turn to Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard to help pick up the slack in the backcourt, with Amen Thompson (rest) also ruled out for this game.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
