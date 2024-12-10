Fred VanVleet Injury: Says he will play Wednesday

VanVleet (knee) said Tuesday that he is good to go against the Warriors on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

VanVleet missed Sunday's game against the Clippers with a bruised right knee, his first missed game since Nov. 11. He's expected to be a full go Wednesday, however, meaning Amen Thompson will likely shift back to the bench. VanVleet is averaging 16.0 points and 5.9 assists through 22 regular-season games so far.