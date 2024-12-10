Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet Injury: Says he will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 1:23pm

VanVleet (knee) said Tuesday that he is good to go against the Warriors on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

VanVleet missed Sunday's game against the Clippers with a bruised right knee, his first missed game since Nov. 11. He's expected to be a full go Wednesday, however, meaning Amen Thompson will likely shift back to the bench. VanVleet is averaging 16.0 points and 5.9 assists through 22 regular-season games so far.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now