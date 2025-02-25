Fantasy Basketball
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet Injury: Will miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 4:07pm

Head coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee and Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

VanVleet's absence streak will extend to 11 outings due to the right ankle strain. His next chance to play will come against the Kings on Saturday. With the 31-year-old remaining on the shelf, Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time.

