Fred VanVleet Injury: Will not return Saturday

VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Nets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet went to the locker room midway through the second quarter of Saturday's game after rolling his right ankle. He didn't rejoin his teammates following halftime and will be held out for the rest of the contest. Aaron Holiday joined the starters in the third quarter and will see a significant increase in playing time due to VanVleet's injury. Further testing should determine the severity of VanVleet's injury and his chances of being cleared to play against the Knicks on Monday.