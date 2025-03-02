Fred VanVleet Injury: Won't play Monday

VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

After missing 11 straight games due to a right ankle strain, VanVleet returned to action Saturday and played 35 minutes but finished with only three points on 1-for-8 shooting and re-injured his ankle. Monday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so VanVleet could return to action Tuesday in Indiana, though it's likely the veteran is slated for another extended absence. Amen Thompson (shoulder) should move back to point guard until VanVleet is cleared to play again.