Fred VanVleet News: Drains seven triples in win

VanVleet scored 26 points (8-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), dished five assists and grabbed three boards in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 109-108 win over the Cavaliers.

VanVleet has been pretty inconsistent all year, but he's been able to string together more good than bad this month, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep, compared to 39.3 and 34.4 percent on the season. Nonetheless, his scoring volume and efficiency will remain hard to trust, as he's proven over the course of his tenure with the Rockets. He'll look to stay hot from deep in Saturday's rematch against the Cavaliers.