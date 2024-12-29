Fantasy Basketball
Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet News: Ejected against Heat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

VanVleet was ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Heat, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

VanVleet was ejected in the final minute of the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after receiving two technical fouls for arguing with a referee over a five-second inbounding violation call. He'll finish with 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks over 38 minutes.

