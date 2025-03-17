Fred VanVleet News: Ejected Monday

VanVleet was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

VanVleet was ejected in the final minutes of Monday's game after he committed a reckless foul under the basket. He'll finish the game with three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes.