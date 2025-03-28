Fred VanVleet News: Held to four points

VanVleet closed Thursday's 121-110 victory over Utah with four points (1-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

VanVleet had a brutal shooting night, with this being the seventh game of his season with four or fewer points. He's known for being streaky, however, and he's shooting 38.2 percent from the field this season. Despite that, he's on pace to return sixth-round value in nine-category formats because of his ability to rack up assists, steals and three-pointers.