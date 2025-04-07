Fred VanVleet News: Held to three points

VanVleet ended Sunday's 106-96 win over the Warriors with three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes.

VanVleet continues to struggle mightily on the offensive end. Over his last six outings, he's shooting 29.7 percent from the field for 10.2 points per game. His fantasy appeal hinges on his ability to contribute assists (5.7), steals (1.2) and three-pointers (2.0) during this slump.