Fred VanVleet News: Lands nine triples in win

VanVleet finished with 37 points (13-17 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 102-98 win over Miami.

VanVleet put his recent shooting woes behind him, connecting on nine three-pointers en route to a team-high 37 points. Efficiency has been an issue for the veteran all season, making this a much-needed performance. The Rockets are a better team with VanVleet at the helm, providing the team with direction and purpose. Assuming he can stay healthy, he should continue to guide the team around the court as they prepare for the playoffs.