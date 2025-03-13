Fred VanVleet News: Limited output in return

VanVleet (ankle) totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, three steals and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over Phoenix.

VanVleet, who had missed 15 of the Rockets' last 16 games due to a right ankle strain, saw a healthy workload in his return to action. With Amen Thompson (ankle) likely to miss at least another week, VanVleet could see a bump in his usage rate in future contests as Houston's clear top playmaker out of the backcourt.