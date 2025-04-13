Fred VanVleet News: Mediocre total to end season

VanVleet supplied 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 loss to the Nuggets.

VanVleet's season has been a mixed bag, and lower shooting percentages diluted his effectiveness as Houston's floor general. The veteran's field goal percentage of 37.8 percent marked his worst result since his rookie season, and his scoring average dipped 3.3 points from the 2023-24 campaign. Increased production across the board will greatly improve Houston's postseason outlook.