Fred VanVleet News: Nears 30 points in season best game

VanVleet recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 victory over the Bulls.

VanVleet provided Houston with a boost on both ends of the court Sunday, leading all Rockets players in scoring while posting a team-high-tying pair of steals and ending second on the team in rebounds and assists. VanVleet set a new season high in scoring, now having tallied at least 20 points in two outings. VanVleet has recorded at least 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in two straight contests.