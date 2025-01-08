Fred VanVleet News: Not listed on injury report
VanVleet (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Memphis.
VanVleet bumped knees with an opposing player and checked out of the game with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 135-112 win over the Wizards, but it doesn't sound like the issue will be a factor moving forward. The veteran point guard has averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.56 steals in 36.3 minutes per game over his last 12 appearances.
