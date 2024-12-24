Fred VanVleet News: Puts up 20 points

VanVleet had 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Hornets.

VanVleet was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice for unknown reasons, but he was never listed on the injury report. He's had a relatively quiet December, posting averages of 14.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.1 three-pointers over his last eight games. During that span, he shot just 34.2 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from beyond the arc.