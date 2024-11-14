Fred VanVleet News: Scores 15 points in return

VanVleet posted 15 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 victory over the Clippers.

The final stat line might look decent on the surface for VanVleet, who returned to the starting unit after a one-game absence due to left hamstring soreness, but it doesn't change the fact that the veteran floor general is having a tough start to the season. He's getting his numbers as a scorer and playmaker, but overall, VanVleet is averaging a mere 13.4 points and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from the field. To put things into context, these are the veteran's worst numbers in the six years in which he's been an established starter at the NBA level.