Fred VanVleet News: Scores 18 with seven dimes

VanVleet finished with 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Spurs.

VanVleet finished just three assists away from recording a double-double in this loss to San Antonio. Even though he has settled into the role of being the Rockets' third-best offensive option behind Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, VanVleet shouldn't have problems remaining a consistent fantasy producer who should deliver around 15 points and six assists on a steady basis.