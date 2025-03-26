Fred VanVleet News: Scores 21 points in win

VanVleet posted 21 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 victory over the Hawks.

VanVleet seems to have left his injury issues behind him, and his numbers back that up, as the veteran floor general has turned heads with his play of late. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis remains, which is somewhat expected considering his lengthy absence, but he's trending in the right direction. VanVleet has scored at least 19 points in four of his last six outings, averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in that span.