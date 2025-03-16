Fred VanVleet News: Steps up with 23 points Saturday

VanVleet closed Saturday's 117-114 win over Chicago with 23 points (8-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block over 35 minutes.

After seeing a limited workload in his first two games back from a right ankle sprain, VanVleet saw his usual minutes Saturday and responded by scoring at least 20 points with five or more made three-pointers for the first time since Jan. 25. The veteran point guard has seen his usage and numbers decline in 2024-25 even when healthy. but the 31-year-old remains a key piece of Houston's backcourt.