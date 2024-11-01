Fred VanVleet News: Struggles from floor Thursday

VanVleet had four points (2-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 win over Dallas.

VanVleet's four-point performance Thursday was his lowest scoring output since January 29 of the 2023-24 regular season against the Lakers (three). He's averaging just 12.6 points per game on 30.3 percent shooting to start the 2024-25 campaign, and while he's taken a back seat to Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun on offense, VanVleet will still be the Rockets' floor general and provide fantasy value in assists.