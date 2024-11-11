Fred VanVleet News: Struggles with shot

VanVleet totaled seven points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 win over the Pistons.

Vanvleet has really struggled with his shot to open the season, and his counting stats have really suffered too. Through the opening 10 games of the campaign, he's posting averages of 13.2 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers while hitting 37.6 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.