Fred VanVleet News: Swipes season-high six steals

VanVleet closed Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Mavericks with five points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and six steals across 42 minutes.

VanVleet's six steals marked a season high and was one shy of his career high. However, his shot fell apart in the process, breaking a streak of four double-digit scoring performances. The point guard has dealt with ups and downs this year when it comes to his shot. Even though his field-goal percentage is getting back on track, he can't seem to find his touch from deep. VanVleet is on pace for a career-low 32.0 percent three-point shooting mark.