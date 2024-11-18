Fred VanVleet News: Team-high 26 points in loss

VanVleet racked up 26 points (9-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 101-100 loss to the Bucks.

VanVleet led the Rockets with a team high in points while stuffing the stat sheet Monday. However, the 30-year-old struggled from beyond the arc, where he has shot 33.3 percent across his last five outings. Despite shooting woes from outside, VanVleet has provided double-digit points, five-plus rebounds and five or more assists across each of his last five games.