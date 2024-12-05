Fred VanVleet News: Will play Thursday

VanVleet (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

VanVleet went unscathed through warmups, so the veteran floor general will be available for this contest against the Warriors. The veteran point guard hasn't missed a game since Nov. 11, and he'll keep that streak alive here. VanVleet is averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game over his last 10 starts.