Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

VanVleet (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

VanVleet went unscathed through warmups, so the veteran floor general will be available for this contest against the Warriors. The veteran point guard hasn't missed a game since Nov. 11, and he'll keep that streak alive here. VanVleet is averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game over his last 10 starts.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now