Fred VanVleet News: Will play Wednesday
VanVleet (hamstring) will play Wednesday against the Clippers, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
VanVleet will shake off a questionable tag and return to action after missing Monday's win over Washington, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. The veteran guard is off to a rough start this season, averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 assists while shooting only 37.9 percent from the field.
