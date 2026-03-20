Gabe Levin Injury: Misses game through leg issue
Levin sat out Thursday's 126-121 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle due to lower leg soreness.
Levin could still be back for a few more regular-season games if he avoids a major injury, but he may see his involvement limited until he's fully healthy. The center started all games he was available for since Jan. 9, posting double-digit rebounds in 14 of 21 outings over that span. Jaylin Williams would be expected to take on an increased role if Levin remains sidelined going forward.
Gabe Levin
Free Agent
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