Gabe Levin Injury: Misses game through leg issue

Levin sat out Thursday's 126-121 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle due to lower leg soreness.

Levin could still be back for a few more regular-season games if he avoids a major injury, but he may see his involvement limited until he's fully healthy. The center started all games he was available for since Jan. 9, posting double-digit rebounds in 14 of 21 outings over that span. Jaylin Williams would be expected to take on an increased role if Levin remains sidelined going forward.