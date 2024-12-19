Gabe Levin News: Contributes off bench in defeat
Levin recorded two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 12 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 loss to Iowa in the G League Winter Showcase.
Levin played a limited role off the Stockton bench in Thursday's G League Winter Showcase contest, though he did lead all Kings bench players in rebounds in a balanced effort. Levin has averaged 2.7 points 1.7 rebounds over three G League contests this year.
Gabe Levin
Free Agent
