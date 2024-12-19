Gabe Levin News: Contributes off bench in defeat

Levin recorded two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 12 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 loss to Iowa in the G League Winter Showcase.

